LG e-inaugurates 17 power projects worth Rs 118.91 crore

DELINA (BARAMULLA): In a major push to strengthen the power infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday e-inaugurated 17 Power Projects worth Rs 118.91 crore at Delina, Baramulla.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the inauguration of new projects is another step towards developing better Power Distribution and efficient Power Transmission system in the region.

“To realize the vision of making J&K power surplus, Rs 54,000 crore worth power projects have been approved which would generate 3500 Megawatt in three to four years,” the Lt Governor said.

Sinha said that determined efforts are being made to reach out to all the unconnected habitations, besides providing 24×7 quality electricity to the people of J&K.

He added that the government is taking many short terms, medium term, and long term measures to provide the people with quality power supply round the clock in the coming two years.

Power sector now has an increased Budget of Rs 120 Cr, taking the total to Rs 2728 cr. New projects are being completed and added to the existing grid. Several bottlenecks causing delays in the timely completion of augmentation and restoration works of various power projects and creating power crisis in the winter season are being identified and subsequently eliminated, the Lt Governor maintained.

Responsibilities are being fixed and experts from power sector were roped in to provide vital inputs for mitigation of power related issues, he added.

Addressing the welfare issues of the field functionaries, the Lt Governor said that social security is being provided to the field functionaries of PDD who are prone to vulnerability.

Meanwhile, Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to Lt Governor gave a brief scenario of the power sector and highlighted the measures taken by the department to augment the power infrastructure in the UT.

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department and Information Department, Bhupinder Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla; Chief Engineers; senior officers and other concerned functionaries were present on the occasion.

The projects which were e-inaugurated today are augmentation of Delina 220 KV Grid station from 160 MVA to 320 MVA; Commissioning of Double circuit 220 KV interconnection between New Wanpoh Grid station and Mir Bazaar grid station; Construction of 33/11kV 10 MVA Sub Station at Tral Bala; Construction of 33/11kV 6.3 MVA Sub Station at Chowgam; Construction of 33/11kV 10 MVA Sub Station at Soibugh; Construction of 33/11kV 10 MVA Sub Station at Verinag; Construction of 33/11kV 6.3 MVA Sub Station at Nagam (DH Pora); Construction of 33/11kV 10 MVA Sub Station at Aglar; Augmentation of Foodpark Sub Station from 1×6.3 MVA to 2×6.3 MVA; Augmentation of BK Pora Sub Station from 2×6.3 MVA to 2X10+6.3 MVA; Augmentation of Khan sahib Sub Station from 6.3+ 5 MVA to 10+5 MVA; Augmentation of Awantipora Sub Station from 2×10 MVA to 3X 10 MVA; Sub-Transmission and Distribution Works in 6 Towns (Budgam, Khansahib, Chadoora, Magam, Beerwah, and Char-i-Sharief ) in Budgam Circle; Distribution Works in Anantnag Town; Distribution Works in Dooru Town; Distribution Works in Kulgam Town; Distribution Works in Handwara Town.

