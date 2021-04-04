Forest area in Shopian being searched after exchange of fire with militants

Group of 4-5 militants likely to have escaped: Police sources

Shopian: The army along with special operations group of police is carrying out searches in a forest area in Shopian district after an initial exchange of fire with a group of militants in Choor ki Gali, some 10 kilometers from Sedow, the nearest human habitation.

Early on Saturday, a cordon and search operation was launched by the army and police after inputs about presence of militants in the forests of Choor ki Gali area.

According to a police official, the exchange of gunfire between militants and government forces took place soon after a forces’ party was heading towards a suspected spot. He said that militants fired upon the search party, which was retaliated to by government forces.

Police sources said that a group comprising 4-5 militants was hiding in the area. “Drone cameras and a helicopter was also pressed into service to locate the militants,” police sources said.

A police officer involved with the operation told Kashmir Reader that the searches are taking place in a forest area which is eight kilometers from Sedow village in Shopian district.

“Army’s 62 Rashtriya Rifles and special operations group of Jammu and Kashmir Police is carrying out searches in the area and there is no report of any casualty,” the officer said.

Police sources said that after the initial exchange of fire, there has been no firing and the militants have likely escaped from the forces’ cordon.

The searches were still going on when this report was filed.

