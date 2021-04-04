25 shops gutted in massive mid-night blaze in Baba Reshi

Baramulla: At least 25 shops were gutted in a major fire that broke out in Baba Reshi market area of Tangmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Official said that fire broke out from one of the shops at around 1:10 am and soon engulfed other shops in the market.

They said that soon after the incident fire tenders and police reached the spot to douse off the flames.

They said that at least 25 shops were gutted in this massive blaze while the cause of fire was yet to be known—KNO

