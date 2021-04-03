Three fall unconscious while digging a well in Handwara

Handwara: Three persons including two brothers fell unconscious on Friday afternoon while digging a well in Warpora area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
The local people including their family members evacuate them and shift them to nearby hospital while they are said to be stable.
The trio were identified as Rafiq Ahmad Sheikh and Shabir Ahmad Sheikh sons of Mohammad Subhan Sheikh and Imtiyaz Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh residents of Warpora Magam Handwara.
Handwara: Three persons including two brothers fell unconscious on Friday afternoon while digging a well in Warpora area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.