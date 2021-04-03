Tehsildar Pampore meets presidents of taxi stands, asks for compliance of RTO Kashmir set fare

Pampore: Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din (KAS) held a meeting with management of various presidents taxi union associations, village representatives and residents to streamline implementation of recently announced orders regarding fare.

The meeting was held in the office building of concerned Tehsildar and was attended by numberdar and chowkidar of various villages local residents and officials from Sumo drivers association.

Talking to Kashmir Reader Tehsildar Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din told that they had called management of sumo stands, village representatives and villagers from different areas like Maej, Lalpora Chatlam and Konibal villages of Pampore.

” We were receiving complaints from these areas that sumo drivers charge them fare at rates more than those recently announced by RTO Kashmir,” the Tehsildar said, adding that they were informed by locals that Sumos also don’t run punctually on various roads.

He added that in the meeting the authorities of sumo stands of Pampore were instructed to paste fare list in various stands depicting distance of various villages against the rate of fare.

He said that the village’s representatives were asked to keep a vigil on the sumo drives.

” A follow up meeting will be held in a couple of days to see if they follow implementation of recently announced rates of fare,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print