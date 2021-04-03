Police arrests 3 for illegal mining in Budgam, tippers seized

Srinagaar: Police in Budgam have arrested three persons and seized three tippers in Budgam.
Officers from PP Soibugh at Wahabpora Budgam intercepted three tippers loaded with illegally extracted clay. The drivers who were illegally extracting and transporting clay from government land have been identified as Umar Farooq Mir son of Farooq Ahmad Mir resident of Pathanpora, Mohammad Rafiq Dar son of Ali Mohammed Dar resident of Allapora and Jehangir Ahmad Ganie son of Ghulam Nabi Ganie resident of Dharmuna Budgam. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 71/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered in PS Budgam and further investigation has been initiated.
Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units.
