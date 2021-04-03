Make action plan soon for initiating road repairs: Commissioner SMC

Reviews transfer of R&B City Roads Division to SMC
Srinagar: Commissioner SMC on Friday reviewed transfer of R&B City Roads Division to SMC and asks for preparation of action plan of all city roads as per physical status
Commissioner SMC Athar Amir Khan chaired the meeting and discussed the strategy of formulating the action plan in order to have effective implementation of transferring city roads of R&B to SMC for smooth functioning with productive results.
The meeting discussed the strategy of formulating the action plan in order to have effective implementation of transferring city roads of R&B to SMC for smooth functioning with productive results.
Joint Commissioner Administration, SE Drainage Circle SMC, Joint Commissioner Works SMC,
Executive Engineers, City Roads Division R&BSMC
Executive Engineer RRWD/LRWD/CDC/S&DII, SO Planning SMC, attended the meeting.
It was further informed in the meeting that SMC will have supervisory control over 1462 km road length that will be transferred by city roads division of R&B for its upgradation, the engineers in this regard were directed to prepare action plan at an earliest so that works are tendered within no time for the roads which require immediate attention for upgradation and maintenance
Athar stressed the need of having full coordination among all officers of Corporation for this new assignment to start up for its effective progress.