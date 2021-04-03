HC seeks time frame from PCB for installing Common Effluent Treatment Plant

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Friday directed Pollution Control Board (PCB) to file an affidavit indicating the time limit within which the proposed Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) is to be made operational for the treatment of waste water and effluents discharged from the industries located around Wanabal Rangreth Yayil, Gagoo villages.

The grievances projected in the litigation by the inhabitants of the Hill View Colony Old Air Field Road, Wanabal Rangreth Yayil, Gagoo Villages allege that on account of the establishment of an industrial area they are facing health hazards due to discharge of effluents from the industrial units as there is no proper arrangement for treatment of the waste and effluents.

The Court of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul while hearing the plea took on record the compliance report filed by the Pollution Control Board (PCB) stating that according to the survey report about 150 industrial units exist in the area which include 03 units in Red category, 53 units in Orange category, 64 units in Green category and 22 units in White category.

It is further stated that a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) is proposed to be established for the primary treatment of the effluents and the waste water discharged by these industries.

“The civil work for the construction of the said plant has been completed by the SIDCO but the mechanical part is yet to be done,” the report said.

The court after taking note of the submissions directed Counsel Asifa Padroo appearing for the PCB to file further affidavit indicating the time limit within which the aforesaid plant is proposed to be made operational and to indicate as to whether the industrial units existing in the area are being run in confirmation with the norms laid down by the Pollution Control Board.

“She may also inform us as to when the said industrial unit was established. The Pollution Control Board may also undertake a fresh exercise to reappraise that the industrial units are in consonance with the parameters laid down by the Pollution Control Board,” the Bench directed.

The direction was also passed through Counsel Moomin Khan appearing for the Srinagar Municipal Corporation to also file an affidavit of the senior officer specifically stating as to whether the industrial area was established first or the aforesaid Colony.

“He is also directed to inform whether the Colony has been established in accordance with the Master Plan and after due sanction of the layout and whether it is an unauthorized Colony or is one which has been approved by the Municipal Corporation or the Srinagar Development Authority,” Court said.

“The aforesaid exercise may be completed by the parties within a period of three weeks,” court directed with the listing of the case on 10 May.

