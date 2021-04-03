DDC Shopian for effective measures to check illegal extraction of minerals

SHOPIAN: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya today chaired a District Level Task Force Committee meeting to devise a strategy for effective enforcement of measures to check the menace of illegal extraction of minerals in the district.

The meeting discussed various preventive measures to control and curb the illegal extraction of Minerals including sand and bajri from nallahs across the district.

On the occasion, DDC said that in view of complaints being received by the Administration against illegal material extraction in the district, the Administration is going to act tough against the violators.

He directed the concerned officers to ensure that no illegal mineral extraction activities are carried out in the district and stressed for Zero tolerance and said that coordinated efforts are required to curb the menace of illegal extraction of minerals in the district.

The DDC gave directions to Police and other concerned departments to give full cooperation and support the Geology and Mining Departments in controlling illegal extraction of minerals from nallahs and stressed for inter-departmental coordination to curb this menace forever.

He said that field work by all stakeholders is must to make preventive measures much more successful. The DDC said that the developmental works should not suffer and in this regard the extraction of legal mining shall be allowed that too after proper permission from the authorities.

He stressed for proper checking at all vulnerable sites to curb and stop the illegal mining.

The DDC directed ACR and SDM, Zainapora to monitor and ensure that no illegal extraction takes place anywhere and that the concerned Tehsidars, Police and other concerned officers are informed well before the legal extraction of mining.

It was also decided that the Geology and Mining department shall conduct a comprehensive drive in the field and install sign boards at all vulnerable sites, where illegal extraction is done during night hours which is completely banned and the need of the hour is to monitor the process strictly.

During the meeting, DMO apprised the DDC about the mineral wealth of the district and also raised the issues of installation of high tech mineral check posts at different places of the district to keep vigil on the transportation of illegally extracted minerals.

The department of Geology and Mining was directed to ensure cent percent control over illegal extraction of minerals from the nallahs as the DMO is regulating authority and the whole responsibility lies upon him.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, Dr. Sheikh Abdul Aziz, ACR, JD Planning, SDM Zainapora, Tehsildars and District Mineral Officer besides other concerned Officers were present in the meeting.

