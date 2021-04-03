Covid continues to show upward trend with 517 cases

Srinagar: Another sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir was reported on Friday with 517 new cases and five deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

The death was reported from Srinagar district, the official Covid bulletin said, adding that the fresh cases included 421 from Kashmir Division and 96 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar district continued to top the list of fresh cases, reporting 173 of them.

The official bulletin said that 171 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 54 from Jammu Division and 117 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 3,215 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 173 new cases and currently has 1,257 active cases, with 73 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 86 new cases and currently has 484 active cases, with 17 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 88 new cases and currently has 260 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 4 new cases and currently has 83 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 12 new cases and currently has 87 active cases, with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 12 new cases and has 66 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 14 new cases and has 47 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 9 new cases and has 36 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 21 new cases and has 108 active cases with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 2 new cases and currently has 22 active cases with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 62 new cases, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 7, Doda 6, Kathua 14, Kishtwar 0, Samba 3, Poonch 0, Ramban 3 and Reasi 0.

