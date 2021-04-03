BSF hands over boy to Pak after he crosses over border ‘inadvertently’

Ahmedabad: The Border Security Force (BSF)

on Saturday said it has handed over an eight-year-old boy to

Pakistani rangers, after he inadvertently crossed the

international border (IB) and reached India’s Barmer sector

from the neighbouring country.

The incident took place at the border security fence

near border out post of Somrar in Barmer sector of Rajasthan

on Friday, officials said.

“As a goodwill gesture, the BSF on Friday handed over

a Pakistani minor boy in a flag meeting with Pakistan

Rangers,” the BSF said in a statement.

“On April 2, Karim s/o Yamanu, age approximately eight

years, had inadvertently crossed the IB, entered Indian

territory and reached upto BS (border security) Fence near BOP

(border out post) Somrar of Barmer sector (in Rajasthan),” it

added.

He was spotted by alert troops on duty, who asked him

to go back. Seeing men in uniform, the boy started crying. But

BSF men calmed him and gave him some eatables and water, the

BSF said.

The boy seemed to have lost his way and reached across

IB, as nearest Pakistan village Somrar is about three kms from

the place, where the boy was spotted by the BSF, it said.

“Soon, on the directions of HQrs (headquarters), a

flag meeting was held with Pakistan Rangers and the minor boy

was handed over to them. The smile on the face of the boy,

while handing over to counterpart, displayed the gratitude

towards generous behavior of the BSF,” the statement further

said.

Rajasthan’s Barmer sector comes under the BSF’s

Gujarat Frontier along with Gandhinagar sector and Bhuj

sector. BSF’s Gujarat Frontier has its headquarters

Gandhinagar.

