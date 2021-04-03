Advisor Baseer Khan reviews final arrangements for Tulip Festival

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan Frday chaired a meeting to review the final arrangements for the Tulip Festival commencing from tomorrow, at SKICC here.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole, Commissioner Secretary, Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez, Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Aìjaz Assad, Director Tourism, G N Itoo, Commissioner SMC, Superintendents of Police & Traffic and HoDs of Line departments.

The meeting held threadbare discussion over the slew of measures put in place and the plans laid out for the successful conduct of Tulip Festival like Traffic Plans, COVID protocol management, Parking of vehicles, illumination of area and venue, contingency plan of Fire and Emergency, provision of medical and drinking Water facility, sanitation and other facilities.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be the chief guest on the occasion of the main function of Tulip Festival which will start at 3pm and continue till 8pm in the evening.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Advisor impressed upon the officers to work in full synergy to make the festival a grand event. He said that Tulip festival is the first of its kind and is expected to have a far reaching impact on the tourism sector here.

Advisor was informed by the Divisional Commissioner that the Tulip festival has been given wide publicity to attract large number of tourists across the country and outside.

Advisor Khan instructed the Director Handicrafts & Handlooms to place stalls displaying Handicraft and Handloom products as an additional feature to the festival. He directed the concerned to ensure quality products are put to display and sale for tourists.

Advisor further directed the JKTDC to put up famous cuisines of J&K.

Advisor directed the officers to plan out meticulously so that the tourists are not put to any inconvenience during the festival. “They should be facilitated with easy access to the venue and convenient stroll in the tulip garden”, Advisor maintained.

He said the way publicity of this tulip festival is making rounds in the social media and other conventional media, the people in huge number are expected to throng this iconic garden.

Regarding traffic plan, he directed effective traffic management with fixed entry and exit plans. He was informed that the parking area for vehicles has been identified near the botanical garden, Golf Course and additional parking space has also been earmarked to avoid congestion on the roads.

Advisor was also informed that several vehicles have been deployed by the traffic police to ferry tourists from the parking location to the main venue. Advisor also directed SRTC and ARTO Srinagar to deploy high end vehicles for the same purpose.

Advisor was also informed that one way traffic plan has also been chalked out during the festival.

Advisor called for ensuring Covid containment measures at various locations and at the garden itself. He said all the visitors should wear face masks and volunteers should be deployed in the garden who would ensure the visitors wear the masks and follow guidelines.

He directed to install fumigation tunnels at the entry points and have periodical fumigation done in the area.

Advisor directed Commissioner SMC to deploy staff who would keep the venue and its surrounding clean and directed him to hold sanitation drives in advance besides setting up dustbins and mobile toilets in the area.

Advisor directed the CMO for placing critical and normal ambulances near and around the venue. Besides, he asked to deploy medical and para medical staff.

Advisor asked Directors of Tourism and Floriculture to assign their staff as Tourist Facilitators who would facilitate and interact with tourists.

Chief Engineer PDD was directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply and illumination of the area. Chief Engineer PDD assured the Advisor that all arrangements have been put in place and mobile teams have been kept on stand by mode.

Advisor also directed PHE officers to keep water tankers available in nearby locations to cater to the need of drinking water facility.

Advisor also reviewed arrangements made by the stage organizer regarding creating the set besides lighting and sound system, seating with social distancing arrangement.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print