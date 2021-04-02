Pulwama Encounter: Operation in final stage, no militant body visible yet: Police

Srinagar: The fierce gunfight has entered into last stage between militants and government forces at GathMohalla area of Kakapora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

A Top Police officer told GNS, that the operation is in final stage, an IED has been placed at the encounter site as the house is well build. So far no militant body has been recovered.

He further said that the trapped militants were responsible for yesterday’s attack on BJP leader’s house in Nowgam. We are hopefull we will also recover the snatched rifle too after the operation is over.

Earlier Reports reaching GNS that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Kakapora.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

