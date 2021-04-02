Pulwama Encounter: 03 militants killed, searches on

Srinagar:Three militant were killed in an encounter at GathMohalla area of Kakapora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

Official sources told GNS, that three militants have been killed in a Gunfight, however identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

A Top Police officer earlier told GNS that the trapped militants are believed to be responsible for attack on BJP leader’s House in which one cop was killed yesterday in Srinagar.

Earlier Reports reaching GNS that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kakapora.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

