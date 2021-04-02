DPS Budgam closed for 5 days after 2 staffers test positive

BUDGAM: The district authorities in Budgam on Thursday ordered closure of Delhi Public School Budgam for five days after its two staff members tested positive for the Covid-19.
Aadil Bashir, Nodal officer Covid-19 Mitigation Cell Budgam confirmed to Kashmir Reader that two staff members of Delhi Public School Budgam have been tested positive for Covid-19.
“The school has been closed for the next five days as a precautionary measure,” he said
Aadil advised parents of students of the school to monitor their wards and report to medical authorities if need arises.
“All the contacts of the two staff members have been advised to self quarantine themselves,” he added.