Daily Covid cases now at 461: 361 in Kashmir, 100 in Jammu

One death reported from Baramulla district

Srinagar: Another sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir was reported on Thursday with 461 new cases and one death recorded in the last 24 hours.

The death was reported from Baramulla district, the official Covid bulletin said, adding that the fresh cases included 361 from Kashmir Division and 100 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar district continued to top the list of fresh cases, reporting 157 of them.

The official bulletin said that 114 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 36 from Jammu Division and 78 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 2,874 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 157 new cases and currently has 1,158 active cases, with 50 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 76 new cases and currently has 415 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 26 new cases and currently has 180 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 10 new cases and currently has 88 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 10 new cases and currently has 76 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 19 new cases and has 58 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 5 new cases and has 33 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 6 new cases and has 28 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 49 new cases and has 88 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 3 new cases and currently has 26 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 61 new cases, Udhampur 4, Rajouri 4, Doda 1, Kathua 21, Kishtwar 0, Samba 6, Poonch 3, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print