Govt ask DCs to take final call on functioning of schools amid spike in Covid cases among students

Srinag: Amid spike in the COVID-19 cases among the students, the government on Friday asked the Deputy Commissioners in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir to take a final call as to whether physical classes or online classes shall be held for the safety of the students.

Earlier, on Thursday the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) had reported about the issue following which the government issued the orders in this regard.

According to the government order issued today, the government said that it has been observed that surge of pandemic COVID-19 has wide variation among districts. “In view of issue, decision regarding running of physical classes vis a vis online classes requires to be taken at district level by the Competent Authority.”

“I am directed to convey that all the District Magistrates, Chairman of DDMAs of Kashmir and Jammu Divisions shall take a call on the continuation of academic activities that is physical classes or online classes in their respective jurisdiction, keeping in view the safety of the students and present trend of Pandemic COVID-19 in different districts,” it reads—.

