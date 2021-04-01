Security personnel deployed with protected persons asked to remain alert in Srinagar

Srinagar: Police in Srinagar on Wednesday asked guards deployed for the protection of protected persons who are accommodated in the hotels to remain alert.
In this regard, SSP Srinagar Sandeep Chaudhary accompanied by SP South zone Srinagar and other senior officers of Srinagar Police reviewed security setup established in hotels across the city.
“Guards deployed for the protection of protected persons who are accommodated in the hotels were checked and were briefed to remain extra alert,” a police handout.
“SSP Srinagar emphasised that more CCTV cameras and centralised surveillance of such guards is being enhanced to ensure safety of protected persons.
Men deployed on guards were briefed to stick to SOPs very strictly and remain alert round the clock, the statement added.