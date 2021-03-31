School closed for 5 days in Budgam after teacher tests Covid positive

Budgam: The authorities in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday ordered closure of a government girls higher secondary school Budgam for at least five days after one teacher was tested positive for Covid-19.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the educational institution has been closed for at least 5 days after detection of Covid-19 positive cases in the school.

He said that all the primary and secondary contacts of the affected teachers and students have been advised to self-isolate and quarantine themselves.

The official said that testing for all the contacts will be undertaken in due course of time—(KNO)

