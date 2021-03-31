Illegal Chemist shop sealed in Pampore village

PAMPORE:A medical shop was sealed on Wednesday after authorities found that it operating without a valid license at Lethpora village of Pampore Tehsil area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Officials told Kashmir Reader that a joint team led by Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din (KAS) and flanked by Drug Control Department Officer Pampore Tasaduq Hussain conducted a surprise check at chemist shops in Lethpora area of Pampore Tehsil.

During the surprise checking the team found one Chemist shop namely Bhat Medicate without a valid license, officials told Kashmir Reader.

Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din told Kashmir Reader, “I along with a team of drug officers lead by drug Inspector Pampore Tasaduq Hussain on specific inputs raided a chemist shops in Lethpora village of Pampore and during the checking one Chemist shop namely Bhat Medicate failed to produce any licence or document,” he said, adding that the pharmacy shop was sealed on the spot.”

He said that this surprise check might act as a deterrent for quacks and pharmacists who have been running medical stores illegally.

