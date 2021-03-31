Dal Lake residents await NOC while post of Chief Town Planner lies vacant for a month

Srinagar: It has been more than a month but there has still been no appointment of a new Chief Town Planner Srinagar after the last incumbent retired from service on February 28.

Scores of families living in the interiors of Dal Lake are unable to undertake any repair or construction due to lack of No Objection Certificate (NOC), necessary for building permissions, from the Town Planning department.

Inhabitants of Miskeen Bagh told Kashmir Reader that even after completing all the formalities for obtaining building permission, due to absence of a Chief Town Planning officer, they are not able to get the NOC.

“I have completed all the formalities with other departments but since November my case is pending in the town planning office. As per rules they must dispose of our case within 15 days, but my case is hanging since November, which is sheer injustice with us,” said a resident.

Residents of Dal Lake areas said that for the past two months they have been visiting the office but no one there pays any heed to their issues.

“We fail to understand why it is taking this much time. They don’t even come for a site visit for inspection. It is because of these issues that we are forced to go for illegal construction,” a resident said.

Residents of Lal Bazar, Nishat, Tail Baal and other adjoining areas who want to go for construction are yet to receive their NOC, they said.

