359 new cases of Covid-19 in J&K, 150 in Srinagar

One death reported from Srinagar

Srinagar: The resurgence of Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir continued on Tuesday, with 359 new cases in the region and one death reported from Srinagar in the last 24 hours. Srinagar district alone reported 150 of these new cases.

The official Covid bulletin said that the fresh cases include 266 from Kashmir and 93 from Jammu division.

It said that 175 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 20 from Jammu Division and 155 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 2,293 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 150 new cases and currently has 965 active cases, with 92 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 46 new cases and currently has 307 active cases, with 14 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 19 new cases and currently has 144 active cases, with 32 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 12 new cases and currently has 77 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 10 new cases and currently has 31 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 10 new cases and has 31 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 3 new cases and has 25 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 5 new cases and has 17 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 14 new cases and has 31 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 2 new cases and currently has 22 active cases with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 59 new cases, Udhampur 7, Rajouri 2, Doda 0, Kathua 19, Kishtwar 0, Samba 1, Poonch 3, Ramban 2 and Reasi 5.

