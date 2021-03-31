02 LeT militant associates arrested in Budgam

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two Lashker-e-Toiba Militant associates in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

In a statement to GNS, the police said that Budgam Police along with 53 RR and 43 Bn CRPF arrested two militant associates of outfit Lashker-e-Taiba involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the militants in Hyderpora/ Humhama areas of Budgam.

The arrested militant associates have been identified as Aquib Ahmad wani son of Imtiyaz Ahmad Wani resident of Laloo Sheshgari Hyderpora and Aadil Manzoor Mir son of Manzoor Ahmad Mir resident of Nadirgund Humhama.

They have been in touch with PaK militant commanders through various social media platforms. Incriminating material of outfit Lashker-e-Taiba been recovered from their possession.

The statement further stated that Case FIR number 68/2021 stands registered against the said OGWs at Police Station Budgam under relevant sections of law, reads the statement.

