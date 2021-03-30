Kisan Call Centre an asset in covid times: Director Agriculture

Srinagar: Mohammad Iqbal who is also Nodal Officer Kisan Call Centre initiative reviewed the functioning of Kisan Call Centre J&K, which has been setup under the ambitious scheme of Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare,Government of India.

In a virtual interaction with the Tele Advisors of the Kisan Call Centre Director Agriculture said Kisan Call Centre can be accessed by the farmers through All India Toll Free Number 1800-180-1551 to get the on-spot solution of their agriculture related issues and problems in their local language. He asked the Tele Advisors (who are the technocrats/scientists in Agriculture and allied sectors like Horticulture, Animal Husbandry,

Fisheries, Poultry, etc.) to double their efforts in addressing the issues of farmers so that their interests could be safeguarded in these covid times.

He said the present global health scenario has increased manifold the importance of e- interaction at agriculture sector could not be an exception.

Director Agriculture Kashmir re-affirmed that this technology driven initiative is a vital tool in dissemination of latest technical knowhow and in providing immediate and timely solutions to the farmer’s problems regarding various technical issues.

Director Agriculture interacted with the technical functionaries manning the call centre and expressed satisfaction on the overall functioning of Call Centre and appreciated the efforts of I.T section Team led by Syed Mohammad Rizvi in monitoring the system.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print