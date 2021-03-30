Farooq Abdullah tests Covid-19 positive: Tweets Omar Abdullah

Srinagar : The National Conference president and member parliament from central Kashmir, Dr Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to his son Omar Abdullah informed this on his official Twitter handle saying that he along with his family members will be self-isolating till they get tested.

“My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions,” Omar Tweeted—.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print