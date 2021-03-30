Coordinated efforts needed to safeguard farmer’s interests

No compromise on the quality of Pesticides and Fertilizers: Director Law Enforcement

SRINAGAR: Director Law Enforcement J&K Bal Krishan Chandan while chairing a meeting held at Directorate of Agriculture Lalmandi, Srinagar said that Zero tolerance against spurious/sub standard pesticides, fertilizers and strict implementation of established procedures of law enforcement must be ensured at all the levels of administration so that the farming community could be served in a real spirit.

Chandan said that to up held the quality of pesticides and fertilizers all the trending modern day scientific practices should be followed so that the customers could get best quality inputs for the cost they pay. He impressed upon the participants that coordinated efforts are needed to maintain and ensure the availability of good quality fertilizers and pesticides to the farming community.

Earlier, Deputy Director Law Enforcement Kashmir Mohammad Younis Chowdhary briefed the Director about the various activities and achievements by the Enforcement Agency during the recent times. He said 2055 samples of different pesticides and 675 samples of fertilizers have been taken by the enforcement agency from different pesticide and fertilizer outlets during its visits to different districts, out of which 38 pesticide samples were found non standard and the legal proceedings have been initiated against the violators. He said and added that Eighty Five Thousand Rupees fine has also been recovered from the erring pesticide and fertilizer dealers.

The meeting was informed that 68 lac liters of Horticulture Mineral Oil (HMO) have been distributed in Kashmir valley so far and 11 MT substandard material has been seized by the Agency from different areas of the Kashmir valley. It was said that sufficient quantity of fertilizers are available and there is no shortage of any kind of fertilizers in the valley.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director Seeds, Pesticides and Fertilizers Mohammad Iqbal Khan, Assistant Director Law Enforcement Sheikh Imran, District Law Enforcement Officers of all the concerned districts of Kashmir Division.

