Two stabbed in Srinagar

Srinagar: Unknown persons on Sunday stabbed and injured two persons in Babademb locality of Fateh Kadal in Srinagar.
Sources said that unknown persons stabbed two persons and injured them grievously.
The injured were identified as Shafat Ahmad Sofi (35) son of Bashir Ahmad Sofi, a resident of Batamaloo and Danish Nazir son of Nazir Ahmad, a resident of Bemina.
Sources said that Shafat has received injury on the left side of his abdomen while Danish has received injury in his back side and neck.
Meanwhile, an official said that concerned police reached the spot and shifted the duo to SMHS hospital for treatment. But the attackers fled from the spot.
He said that police have taken cognisance of the matter and has started the investigation.
Meanwhile, medical superintendent SMHS Dr Nazir Choudhary said that the condition of both the injured was stable. KNO
