Ruckus at musical event in Srinagar’s Badaamwari

Srinagar: A few youths created a ruckus at a tourism department-organised musical event here and vandalised the stage after a song request was turned down, prompting police to register a case on Sunday, officials said.
Those on stage, including singers, were unhurt, they said
The event at Badamwari in the downtown area of the city witnessed a huge participation of people and as it was underway, a few youths created a ruckus and vandalised the stage, the officials said.
Police have registered a case and identified the miscreants.
The ruckus broke out after a “boy” demanded that a song of his choice be played, but his request was not fulfilled, a police officer said.
“When he took away the microphone, one member of the cultural group slapped the boy. This led to the ruckus on the stage,” the official said. PTI