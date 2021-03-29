Rain lashes Kashmir, MeT says more expected

Srinagar: Rains lashed Kashmir even as minimum temperatures remained considerably above normal across the Valley, weatherman said on Monday.

A meteorological department official told GNS that the Srinagar received 3.1mm of rain in 24 hours till 0830 hours while mercury settled at 11.2°C against previous night’s 12.2°C in the summer capital. The temperature was above by 5.1°C in Srinagar for this time of the year, the official said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, received 1.2mm of rain and recorded a low of 7.4°C against 8.2°C on the previous night, he said.

Pahalgam received 13.0mm of rain while mercury settled at 7.0°C against 6.9°C on the earlier night at the famous resort in south Kashmir,.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, received 2.6mm recorded a low of 10.7°C against previous night’s 7.2°C, the official said.

The minimum temperature settled at 8.7°C in Kupwara against 7.7°C on the previous night, the official told GNS. The north Kashmir district received 15.6mm of rain during the time, he said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, recorded a minimum temperature of 1.5°C against 2.0°C on the previous night and had 21.4mm of rain. The temperature was 2.3°C above normal for the place during this time of the year, the official added

The meteorological department has forecast “fairly widespread light to moderate rain, snow or thunderstorm in Kashmir and Pirpanjal range of Jammu division” in next 24 hours. “There will be mainly dry weather on the plains of Jammu division,” the official said.

For next two days, the weather office has predicted “isolated very light rain/thunderstorm.” (GNS)

