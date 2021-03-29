Lawaypora attack: Injured CRPF man succumbs at SKIMS, toll reaches three

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man who was injured during an attack in Lawaypora, succumbed to his injuries on Monday here at SK Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), taking the toll of slain CRPF men to three.

Officials told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that Gd/ct identified as Jagernath Roy, who was admitted in SKIMS has succumbed to his injuries.

The slain CRPF man had fire injury on his head, officials said.

Pertinently, two CRPF men were killed during the attack in Lawaypora attack. With succumbing of one more CRPF man today, the toll has reached to three.

Notably, two Over Ground Workers (OGW) involved in the attack were arrested by the police within 24 hours after the attack, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar had said—.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print