2 civilians injured in grenade attack in Sangam

Anantnag: Two civilians were injured on Sunday evening after suspected militants lobbed a grenade on CRPF bunker at Sangam area of Bijbehera in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
An official said that suspected militants lobbed a grenade at 96 battalion of CRPF bunker at Sangam, resulting in injuries to two civilians.
The injured civilians were shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Bijbehera in Anantnag for treatment.
Medical Superintendent SDH Bijbehera Dr B S Tulla told KNO that hospital received two injured persons while one was referred to GMC Anantnag.
He identified the duo as Abdul Hamid and Irfan Ahmad.
