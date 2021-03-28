Udhampur admin intensifies Covid testing

DDC, other Sr. officers take RTPCR test
UDHAMPUR: District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, Indu Kanwal Chib, along with Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar, Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan and other officers/officials of Deputy Commissioner’s office today take COVID-19 (RTPCR) test here at District Hospital Udhampur to mark the start of intensified testing in the district.
Chief Medical Officer, Dr K C Dogra, Medical Superintendent District Hospital, Dr. Vijay Raina, District Health Officer, Dr. Yaseen Malik and Consultants/Doctors were also present.
After taking test, the DDC called underlined the necessity of COVID-19 testing and vaccination of public as well as employees in view of the latest surge of COVID-19 cases in the country. She appealed the masses to go for RTPCR testing to prevent the spread of the infection. She further appealed to the general public to go for COVID-19 vaccination and follow all the Covid safe SOPs.