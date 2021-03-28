Two civilians injured in Sangam grenade attack

Connect on Linked in

Anantnag: Two civilians injured in Sunday evening after suspected militants lobbed a grenade on CRPF bunker at Sangam area of Bijbehera in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that suspected militants lobbed a grenade on 96 battalion of CRPF bunker at Sangam, resulting in injuries to two civilians.

The injured civilians were shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Bijbehera in Anantnag for treatment.

Dr. B S Tulla Medical Superintendent SDH Bijbehera told KNO that hospital received two injured persons while one was referred to GMC Anantnag.

He identified the duo as Abdul Hamid and Irfan Ahmad—.

