Ruckus at Badamwari, Police lodges FIR, hunt on for ‘miscreants’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police has registered a case after some “miscreants” created rucks at Badamwari (Almond garden) in Rainawari area of Srinagar’s downtown.

Witnesses told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that the administration had organized a musical show at the garden to mesmerize the visitors for which popular singers were invited that include Abdur Rashid Hafiz, Shazia Bashir and others. “The situation took an ugly turn when a boy from the audience demanded a song of his choice be played. His request got delayed after which he grabbed the microphone to which musical team objected and asked the boy to wait. However, some irate youth jumped on to the stage and vandalized it. Some musical instruments were also broken while sign boards were torn apart,” a witness said.

Another witness said that the musical show got disrupted and people started leaving the garden.

A police spokesman in a statement said that a group of miscreants created ruckus on the stage.

“The actual cause of ruckus was that one boy among the audience demanded that song of his choice be played, his request was not fulfilled immediately.

When he took away the mic, one member of the cultural group slapped that boy. This led to the ruckus on stage,” the statement said, adding that ‘police used maximum restraint, any type of shelling or force would have created a stampede like situation at the venue.”

The police spokesman said that miscreants have been identified and FIR has been registered. “Legal action will follow,” the statement read further—

