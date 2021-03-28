RTO Kashmir Makes J&K Registration Mandatory for Non-J&K Purchased Vehicles

Srinagar: Regional Transport Office for Kashmir has asked the non-registered vehicle owners in Kashmir to get any such vehicles registered to local ARTOs to avoid seizure.

A notification issued in this regard, a copy of which lies with GNS, reads that “Vehicles purchased outside J&K with non-J&K registration numbers and not registered with local ARTO offices are being seized.”

Asking the owners to avoid seizure of their vehicles, the notification maintains that “If you own any such vehicle, get it transferred and registered with local ARTO immediately to avoid seizure.”

Meanwhile when contacted RTO Kashmir Ikramullah Tak told GNS that “All such vehicles are being directed to get their registrations done as soon as possible.”

