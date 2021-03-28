Grenade lobbed at CRPF bunker in Sangam, Anantnag

Bijbehera: Suspected militants on Sunday evening lobbed a grenade towards a CRPF bunker located in Sangam area of Bijbhera in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A senior police officer told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the militants lobbed a grenade on a bunker located in Sangam, however, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Gul Junaid Khan, Assistant Commandant, Incharge CRPF Madadgaar told KNO no loss of life or injury was reported.

He said that entire area has been cordoned off and a massive search operation launched to track down the attackers—

