271 new cases in J&K, 118 in Srinagar alone

One patient from Srinagar loses life

Srinagar: A resident of Srinagar who was infected with Covid-19 died while 271 new positive cases were reported in J&K in the 24 hours up to Saturday evening.

The official Covid bulletin said that the fresh cases include 196 from Kashmir and 75 from Jammu division.

It said that 138 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 13 from Jammu Division and 125 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,813 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 118 new cases and currently has 814 active cases, with 70 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 42 new cases and currently has 221 active cases, with 22 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 19 new cases and currently has 131 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 5 new cases and currently has 51 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 3 new cases and currently has 54 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 2 new cases, has 17 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 3 new cases and has 23 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported zero new cases and has 9 active cases with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 15 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 2 new cases and currently has 24 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 45 new cases, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 0, Doda 2, Kathua 7, Kishtwar 0, Samba 3, Poonch 2, Ramban 4 and Reasi 0.

