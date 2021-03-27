Workshop on Online Building Permission System held at SMC

SRINAGAR: A day-long workshop was organised on Online Building Permission System (OBPS)by the JK administration , supported by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in Collaboration with Srinagar Municipal Corporation at SMC central Office Karan Nagar.

On the occasion Mayor Srinagar Junaid Mattu in his welcome address through virtual online mode expressed gratitude to the team who had all the way come from Town and Country Planning Organisation from Delhi to conduct this workshop.

Mattu said the grant of building permissions in a time bound and efficacious manner is key in ensuring the basic public services are delivered in a time bound manner as being duty bound to the citizens of the city and for that matter the technological intervention such as online building permission system will go long way and it is integral towards that goal.

While congratulating the gathering , the Mayor implored on all the participants to take the workshop with utmost seriousness as to get benefited fully and well versed before implementing the OBPS guidelines.

ShriNivas Town and Country Planner TCPO, Sudeep Roy TCP,TCPO, Blessi TCPO, Neetu Singh, National Institute of Urban Affairs, had come to impart training on OBPS to the concerned participants.

Commissioner SMC Athar Amir Khan in an inaugural session while welcoming dignitaries in presence of Deputy Mayor Parvez Ahmed Qadri said that to ease out the cumbersome process of obtaining building permission process and to have streamlined online building permission process in place this workshop on OBPS is the need of the hour for hassle free and time bound building permissions to be provided to the citizens.

Having such training programs is a vital step that will bring all Municipal bodies and line departments to work at one window and thus providing prompt services at the door steps of the citizens digitally in a user friendly and time bound manner.

On the occasion ShriNivas gave a power point presentation which also reflected essentials of online building plan approval system and the mechanism of implementation of online building plan system.

Besides Joint Commissioner Planning Ghulam Hassan, Director , Directorate of Urban Local Bodies Riyaz Ahmed Wani,Urban and Senior Town Planner TPO, Gulzar Dar, Town Planners,AEE’s ,J.E’s, ATP’s, TPA’s, Architects and others attended the workshop.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print