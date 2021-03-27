Two non-locals arrested for allegedly kidnapping girl in Uri

BARAMULLA: Two non locals were held by the police while allegedly trying to kidnap a local girl in border town Uri of north Kashmir Baramulla district on Friday.
A police official said that, a girl (name withheld) was in touch with the two non locals in the for seeking her a job name through social media and the duo tried to kidnap the girl.
However, after information a team of Uri police intercept them at Uri town and were taken into custody.
The accused has been identified as Gurjant Singh son of Beera Singh and Hardev Singh son of Joginder Singh residents of Gurdaspur Punjab.
He said that a case FIR number 25/2021 under sections 366,109 IPC has been registered in police station Uri and further investigation is going on.
It has been learnt that the girl was in contact with the duo since long through social media and both came here to meet the girl and they tried to kidnap her.
BARAMULLA: Two non locals were held by the police while allegedly trying to kidnap a local girl in border town Uri of north Kashmir Baramulla district on Friday.