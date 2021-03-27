SSTA urges government to accelerate process of appointing permanent VC for SKUAST-K

SRINAGAR: SKUAST-K Scientists & Teachers Association on Friday called upon the authorities to appoint Vice-Chancellor.

A university is an institution of higher education and research but it seems the government has least priority due to lackadaisical approach in appointing the permanent VC for our prestigious farm varsity. The process of appointing a new Vice-chancellor to SKUAST-K is going at snail’s pace. Prestigious farm varsity suffers as government fails timely appointment of permanent VC.

The present caretaker VC is no doubt working hard to fill the vacuum but unable to deliver much due to moratorium. Unfortunately, the acting VC is retiring by the end of this month. Simultaneously posts of Director Research, Director Extension etc. will remain vacant; it severely affects the working of SKUAST-K and could bring administrative bedlams for the employees and students and to the institution as a whole.

We are aware that the search committee is on the job but the selection process has been delayed. Nearly over four months have passed and there is no progress seen for the selection of a new Vice-Chancellor. It seems that the government may appoint a caretaker VC which will not be in the interest of the institution as well as does not work with long term goals.

SKUAST-K employees and students are also in a dilemma as the government is silent and are acting as mute and indolent observers over the issue for appointment of a new Vice-chancellor. If the government believes and considers the university an important constituent of society, then it should immediately put an end to the ambiguity and should appoint a new V.C as earlier as possible.

SSTA realized that it is imperative to highlight the issue and request the LG and being the Chancellor of SKUAST-K Manoj Sinha , kindly to intervene in this matter and direct search committee to accelerate the process for the appointment of the new Vice-chancellor as soon as possible for the smooth functioning of university.

SSTA hopes that the authorities will come up with the expectations of SKUAST-K employees by preferring the candidates belonging to the state while appointing a new Vice-chancellor for the university. In addition to academic excellence and administrative experience, the Vice-chancellor should be considered for personality, characteristics and integrity for the institute to prosper in coming years.

We are hopeful that authorities will act in the right direction and decide the future of this apex institution.

