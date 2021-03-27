Srinagar attack: 2 ‘OGWs’ arrested, vehicle used to ferry militants seized

Militants snatched gun from CRPF: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: A day after militants struck in Srinagar, two persons who police described as overground workers (OGW) were arrested in the case.

On Thursday, militants attacked a CRPF vehicle in Lawaypora area of Srinagar resulting in killing of two troopers and injury to two others.

“A very sad incident took place yesterday in which our two colleagues were killed and two more were injured. Srinagar and Bandipora police by working the entire night in the lab solved the case,” Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of the wreath laying ceremony of the slain soldiers here.

Giving details about execution of the attack, he said that Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Nadeem Abrar Bhat alias Abu Brar of Narbal on Srinagar outskirts arrived at the house of one of his relatives in Maloora area of Mujgund.

“Nadeem asked him (Muzaffar Ahmad) to give him two OGWs as he wanted to carry out an attack. Muzaffar then asked one Javaid Ahmad Sheikh who deals in timber with him and later both met Nadeem.”

Kumar said that the trio carried out a recce of the area on March 24 and subsequently the attack was carried out a day later.

“Through our sources, Bandipora police arrested Javaid in a car and empty rounds were found on searching the vehicle. During interrogation, he revealed the entire story,” the IGP said.

Later, he said, Muzaffar was also arrested and his car (HR10Q-6583) used in the incident was seized.

“Both OGWs have been arrested while Brar along with two foreigners will be tracked soon.

“Already police, along with the army and CRPF carried out the operations at two places. Incidentally, he had escaped from the hideouts as he had got the information that both (Javaid and Muzaffar) have been arrested. Both of them also confessed to the crime.”

Responding to a question if the militants came by foot to carry out the attack, the top officer said the gunmen were dropped some 150 metres away from the spot and the militants ran away in the vehicle after carrying the attack. “Javaid dropped them in Sumbal area,” he said.

Asked if any weapon has been snatched, he said, “one gun”.

GNS had reported that militants fled with an Ak-47 rifle after carrying out the attack.

Responding to a query about militants shifting base to Srinagar, he said, “if you check history of ten years, Srinagar outskirts have remained very hot especially this axis as it connects with Baramulla, Bandipora, Budgam, Srinagar. We are changing strategy.”

“We have brought SSP Operations in Srinagar and Budgam. Both the SSPs are working together and very soon the militants will be neutralized,” he added.

Asked if these attacks have any bearings on ensuing Amarnath Yatra, he said: “Till then this group will be neutralized.”

About three bank robberies within a span of last 12 days in Srinagar, Baramulla and Budgam, he said, “Budgam police has already arrested one person who has confessed involvement in 2 robberies. Very soon the case will be cracked and details shared.”

—With inputs from GNS

