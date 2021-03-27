Rockslide blocks Sgr-Jmu highway

Srinagar: While Srinagar Jammu highway remained closed on Friday for maintenance, rockslide at Sarmoli has blocked the road temporarily.

An official said that the restoration process to clear the debris has started but the decision on allowing the traffic movement on the highway will be taken on Saturday morning.

“Due to a rockslide at Sarmoli, Srinagar Jammu highway is closed, restoration work is going on as men and machinery have been already been pressed to clear the debris,” an official said.

“Decision regarding the opening of the highway will be taken on Saturday morning after the road is cleared of the debris,” he said.

According to the traffic plan and advisory for 27-03-2021, issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Headquarters, “Jammu-Srinagar NHW is closed due to a rock slide at Samroli. Restoration work is going on, decisions regarding the movement of traffic shall be taken tomorrow after clearance of debris.”

Earlier this week the rainfall caused the disruption in vehicular movement on the highway due to landslides and shooting stones at different locations.

Meanwhile, Mughal road continues to remain closed due to the snow accumulation. KNO

