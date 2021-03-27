Revenue officials carry anti-encroachment drive along highway in Pampore

Pampore: Tightening the noose around the encroachers, Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din (KAS) carried out an anti encroachment drive and removed encroachment and retrieved few kanals of state land on the new Srinagar-Jammu highway at Pampore area.

Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din flanked by RAMKAY Infrastructure manager Mohammad Maqbool carried out an anti -encroachment drive along the new national highway at Galander Pampore.

The team swung into action after receiving reports of encroachments in the area.

The encroachers were evicted from few kanal state land. Some structures being raised on the land were also removed on the spot. The encroachers have strictly been warned not to repeat such acts on the government/Kah-charai land, officials told Kashmir Reader.

Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din (KAS) told Kashmir Reader that he had sent a team of officials to the spot to demarcate government land and the drive was launched after then.

During the drive few illegal structures were demolished and encroachment on government land was also razed to the ground.

Tehsildar said that they had issued notices against the encroachers but they neglected the notices and enhanced encroachments along the Highway.

“ Highway is our asset and it might be widened in near future too no encroachments would be allowed,” he said, adding that they have taken a full fledged drive to remove the encroachments which would continue till no encroachment remains there.

He told Kashmir Reader that people should refrain from violating Highway norms in which the construction along the highway must be 50 feet away from it.

He further said that the revenue department would continue the drive to demolish illegal structures wherever they would come up along the highway.

The Girdawar, Patwari Halqa besides other field staff of revenue and RAMKAY of concerned areas were also present during the encroachment drive.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print