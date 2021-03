Jammu: A Zonal Education Officer (in-charge) died of cardiac arrest while performing duty in Rajouri district of Jammu region, official said on Saturday.

They said Principal Higher secondary School Panihad, also working as in-charge ZEO, Zone Peeri in District Rajouri, Rajesh Gupta died due to cardiac arrest while discharging the official responsibilities.

CMO Rajouri Dr Shahmin Bhatti confirmed to GNS that the Gupta died due to cardiac arrest.

