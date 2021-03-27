DDC Gbl reviews developmental scenario in the district

GANDERBAL: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna today convened a meeting of officers from line departments to review the progress on ongoing vital projects in the district.

During the meeting, the DDC reviewed the physical and financial progress on the projects that are under the execution of Jal Shakti, KPDCL, PMGSY and R&B departments in the district.

The DDC sought details from the concerned departments and executing agencies regarding the progress achieved and threadbare discussion was also held regarding the delay in completion of various projects for which the time lines were fixed. While reviewing the progress of works under execution of Jal Shakti, the DDC asked the SE Hydraulic to formulate action plans and strategies to be adopted to achieve targets under the ongoing Jal Shakti Abhiyan campaign. The DDC exhorted for prioritizing such works/projects that are of public importance. The DDC stressed upon the concerned agencies to monitor the execution of ongoing works in the district by way of frequent field visits. She exhorted for sharing the detail and performances as per already notified format within the given time frame.

Meanwhile the DDC also reviewed the status of disposal of grievances registered on Integrated Grievance redressal Portal and directed the concerned departments to ensure suitable quality disposal of the grievances within the ambit of rules and procedures.

The meeting was attended by CPO, Ganderbal, SEs of R&B, KPDCL, Hydraulic Division Ganderbal and Executive Engineers of Jal Shakti, KPDCL, PMGSY and R&B departments.

