271 fresh COVID-19 cases in J&K

*271 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Reported, Highest So Far This Year In J&K

Srinagar: The worrying upward trend of the covid-19 cases continued as Jammu and Kashmir reported 271 fresh covid-19 infections, highest so far this year, in the last 24 hours during which one more person died due to the virus. This is for the second time in two days that J&K reported more than 200 cases and for the last 12 days, more than 100 cases were added to the tally which.

Among the 271 fresh cases, 75 cases were reported from Jammu Division and 196 from Kashmir valley, taking the overall tally to 129684.GNS

