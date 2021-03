Srinagar:An unidentified decomposed male body was found at Zangam Pattan in north Kashmir on Friday morning, officials said.

They said some locals spotted the body in a Zangam near railway bridge.

As per eyewitness, the body is decomposed. Meanwhile, locals informed the police station pattan and they took the body into their possession .

The body has been sent to hospital for postmortum

Meanwhile a case has been registered in this regard.

