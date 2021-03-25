Orientation programme for fresher’s held at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A day long Orientation programme for freshly admitted students of Faculty of Horticulture, SKUAST-K was organized by Dean Students Welfare here at Shalimar campus on Wednesday.

The programme was Chaired by Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K and was attended by, Director Education, Prof. M.H. Balkhi, Director planning, Prof. N.A. Ganai, Controller Examination, Prof. D.M Makhdoomi, Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Prof. A.H. Hakeem, Dean Faculty of Forestry, Prof. T.H Masoodi, Director Finance, Bashir Ahmad Haji, Heads of various divisions, Media Advisor, Dr P.A. Reshi, Student welfare officers of various faculties, scientists and the students of the faculty.

At the outset organizing Secretary of the programme, Dr. Seemi Lohani formally welcomed the dignitaries and the participating students.

In his address Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad congratulated and welcomed the students for their entry into the Varsity of repute.

“Presently our University, SKUAST-K is ranked 9th across the country among all the Agricultural Universities and we are determined by the grace of the Almighty, untiring efforts of our scientist fraternity and the hard work of the students, we will be within first five this year.

He congratulated the organizers of the event for organizing the programme and advised for more such programmes for the freshly admitted students from across the country to expose them to the diverse university activities.

Dean Students Welfare, Prof M.A.A Sidiqui in his address highlighted the importance of the Dean Students welfare wing and the different mandates of the varsity.

Later a competitive cultural and entertainment programme was held and the first three winners among the students were felicitated by momentous and cash rewards.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print