One more CRPF man succumbs, toll 2

Srinagar: Another Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man succumbed to his injuries taking the number of slain to two in Lawaypora, Srinagar attack, officials said.

A top official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), militants fired at the CRPF party at Lawaypora area of Srinagar in which four CRPF men were injured.

“One more injured CRPF man succumbed. He has been identified as Driver Ashok Kumar. In total, two CRPF men died, third one is critical and fourth one is stable,” CRPF spokesman in Srinagar, Om Prakash Tiwari told KNO.

He said area has been sealed and massive hunt launched in the area—.

