Money Laundering Case: ED questions Mehbooba Mufti for nearly five hours in Sgr

Srinagar,: The Enforcement Department (ED) on Thursday questioned the former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti for five hours in Srinagar in a case related to money laundering.

Notably, Mehbooba had last evening confirmed that she will appear before the ED at its Srinagar office at 11:00 AM in the morning.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) correspondent, Mehbooba reached ED office at around 11:00 AM where she was questioned for nearly five hours and was allowed to go at around 04:35 PM.

Pertinently, ED had issued summon to Mehbooba Mufti on March 5 this year, asking her to appear before the agency for questioning in a money laundering case in New Delhi on March 15.

ED later asked her to appear at its headquarters in New Delhi for questioning on March 22 after Delhi High Court on March 19 refused to stay summons issued to her by the central agency—

